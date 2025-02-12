Fantasy Basketball
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Poor shooting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 7:12am

Sarr (ankle) posted nine points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime loss to Indiana.

Sarr made his first appearance since Jan. 27 after missing the Wizards' previous eight games with a left ankle sprain. Though the rough shooting from the field resulted in a disappointing stat line in his return, Sarr took back his spot in the starting five from Richaun Holmes and didn't seem to be operating under any restrictions in his return. While the non-contending Wizards could limit the playing time of veteran players in the second half of the season, Sarr won't be among that group, as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is viewed as a cornerstone in the team's rebuilding effort.

