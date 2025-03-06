Alex Sarr News: Puts up 21 points

Sarr closed Wednesday's 125-122 victory over Utah with 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes.

Sarr reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 21, when he notched 22 points and seven boards in a loss to the Bucks. The rookie Frenchman has been struggling with injuries lately, and he's been limited to just five appearances since the beginning of November. The lack of availability limits his upside a bit.