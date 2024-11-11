Fantasy Basketball
Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Records 11 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:24am

Sarr ended with 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 loss to the Magic.

Sarr continues to produce solid counting stats for the Wizards, averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.5 blocks, 0.6 steals and 1.0 three-pointers through eight games. His offense is still a major work in progress, however, as he's shooting 34.2 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc so far.

