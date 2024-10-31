Alex Sarr News: Records career-high four blocks

Sarr registered 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Hawks.

Sarr continued to struggle with his efficiency but managed to make a strong defensive impact. The rookie big man has tallied at least two blocks and one steal in each of his last three appearances. However, Sarr is still shooting 29.7 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three.