Alex Sarr News: Rough showing in NBA debut

Sarr finished Thursday's 122-102 loss to the Celtics with two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 22 minutes.

Sarr had a woeful showing in his NBA debut, struggling to make an impact on offense and getting embarrassed a few times on defense, particularly when he was matched up against Jayson Tatum. Sarr should eventually adjust to the pace of the NBA and his numbers should improve over time, with his next chance to do so coming in a home matchup against the Cavaliers on Saturday.