Alex Sarr News: Sees 18 minutes in return
Sarr closed with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 loss to the Pelicans.
Sarr was able to return from a 10-game absence and was limited to a modest workload by design. The Wizards may continue that trend going forward, and maintenance days are likely to be part of the equation for all the key players. Whenever Sarr is active, Julian Reese will lose some upside.
