Alex Sarr headshot

Alex Sarr News: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 3:59pm

Sarr (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Sarr has been rehabbing from a right hamstring strain that caused him to miss 10 consecutive games dating back to mid-February. His absence from the injury report indicates that he's progressed enough in his recovery to return Sunday, and if he moves back into the starting lineup, then Julian Reese will likely revert to a rotational role off the bench.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago