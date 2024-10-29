Alex Sarr News: Shooting woes continue Monday

Sarr produced seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over the Hawks.

As has been the trend during his first games at the NBA level, Sarr was impressive from a defensive perspective but struggled to get things going on offense. Even though three games aren't enough to draw valid conclusions, Sarr is averaging just 7.0 points per game while shooting 28.6 percent from the field, although he's also putting up 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.7 steals per contest. The potential is clearly there, and while it's all a matter of whether he can put it together, the Wizards will give him every chance in the world to develop and soak up as many minutes as he can.