Alex Sarr News: Struggles from field Saturday

Sarr logged eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 122-103 loss to the Knicks.

Sarr has been the Wizards' best player in the second half of the season, but the rookie didn't have a good performance in this match, as he struggled to deal with Karl-Anthony Towns on both ends of the court. This was the first time Sarr scored in single digits since March 11, and just the third time he's done it since the beginning of March, a span in which he's averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest across 12 outings.