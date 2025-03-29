Alex Sarr News: Struggles with shot in loss

Sarr finished Saturday's 115-112 loss to the Nets with 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 25 minutes.

Neither Sarr nor Jordan Poole posted good numbers in this loss, and Sarr's woes came mainly in the scoring column, as he made just 33.3 percent of his shots while missing all five of his three-pointers. One subpar performance won't affect Sarr status as one of the best rookies in The Association this season, however, and he should aim to bounce back when the Wizards take on the Heat on Monday, although he'd have a tough matchup against the frontcourt of Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo in that contest.