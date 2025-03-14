Alex Sarr News: Top scorer in balanced outing

Sarr notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over Detroit.

Sarr led Washington on both ends of the floor Thursday, pacing all Wizards in scoring and blocks in a well-rounded performance. Sarr has tallied at least 15 points and four blocks in two contests, now posted 15 or more points in three of his last five outings.