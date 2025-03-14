Alex Sarr News: Top scorer in balanced outing
Sarr notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over Detroit.
Sarr led Washington on both ends of the floor Thursday, pacing all Wizards in scoring and blocks in a well-rounded performance. Sarr has tallied at least 15 points and four blocks in two contests, now posted 15 or more points in three of his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now