Alex Sarr News: Will be limited Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Head coach Brian Keefe said Sarr (hamstring) will play around 16-20 minutes during Sunday's game against New Orleans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Sarr is set to return from a 10-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, though he won't be rushed into an increased workload. With the second-year center on a minutes restriction, Julian Reese will likely continue to see meaningful playing time.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
