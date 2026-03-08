Alex Sarr News: Will be limited Sunday
Head coach Brian Keefe said Sarr (hamstring) will play around 16-20 minutes during Sunday's game against New Orleans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Sarr is set to return from a 10-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, though he won't be rushed into an increased workload. With the second-year center on a minutes restriction, Julian Reese will likely continue to see meaningful playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Sarr See More