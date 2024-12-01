Alex Schumacher News: Game-high nine dimes
Schumacher posted eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine assists, one rebound and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 102-96 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.
In eight prior appearances, Schumacher totaled only seven assists, so his game-high nine dimes Saturday came out of nowhere. He's averaging 15.9 minutes per game but has played at least 20 minutes in three straight.
