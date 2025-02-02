Alex Schumacher News: Hits double-digit scoring figures

Schumacher posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 G League loss to Rip City.

Although Schumacher didn't stuff the stat sheet Sunday, he had a decent scoring outing in limited action from Windy City's bench. The 23-year-old has now posted double-digit points in 11 of his last 14 contests for the G League Bulls, and he should remain a stable member of the rotation moving ahead.