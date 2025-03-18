Alex Schumacher News: Hot shooting from deep continues

Schumacher posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-111 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

It was a season-high scoring output for Schumacher, who also buried a season-best four three-pointers. Schumacher has made three appearances (all starts) since joining the Valley Suns, averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown.