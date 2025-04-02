Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Schumacher headshot

Alex Schumacher News: Instant offense off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Schumacher ended with 15 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals win over the Santa Cruz Warriors

Although it wasn't the most efficient shooting display, Schumacher provided instant offense off the bench in just 21 minutes of action. The undrafted rookie is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes over nine games with the Valley Suns this season, including the playoffs.

Alex Schumacher
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now