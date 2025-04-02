Alex Schumacher News: Instant offense off bench in win

Schumacher ended with 15 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals win over the Santa Cruz Warriors

Although it wasn't the most efficient shooting display, Schumacher provided instant offense off the bench in just 21 minutes of action. The undrafted rookie is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes over nine games with the Valley Suns this season, including the playoffs.