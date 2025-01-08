Fantasy Basketball
Alexandre Sarr headshot

Alexandre Sarr Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Sarr is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to an illness.

The rookie finished Tuesday's blowout loss to the Rockets with only two points, his fewest since his NBA debut against Boston on Oct. 24. Carlton Carrington (back) and Kyle Kuzma (calf) are also questionable, while Marvin Bagley (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Jordan Poole (hip) have all been ruled out already.

