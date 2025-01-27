Fantasy Basketball
Alexandre Sarr

Alexandre Sarr Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Sarr (ankle) won't return to Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Sarr visited the locker room during the second quarter after going down with a left ankle injury, and while he was temporarily able to re-enter the matchup after being evaluated, he evidently didn't feel healthy enough to finish this one out. Look for Jonas Valanciunas and Anthony Gill to see more work at center down the stretch with Sarr out of commission.

Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards

