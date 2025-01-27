Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Sarr headshot

Alexandre Sarr Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Sarr (undisclosed) went back to the locker room early in the second quarter of Monday's game against Dallas, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Sarr was slow to get up following a fall in the first quarter, though he remained in the game until going back to the locker room in the start of the second. If the rookie big man is unable to return, Jonas Valanciunas will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now