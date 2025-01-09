Fantasy Basketball
Alexandre Sarr headshot

Alexandre Sarr Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 3:14pm

Sarr (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Sarr missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers and could miss Friday in Chicago. The rookie big man has recorded double-doubles in two of his last four games. He's averaging 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards
