Alexandre Sarr Injury: Questionable for Monday
Sarr is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to lower back soreness.
Sarr has played in four straight games for the Wizards, but it appears as though his back has flared up on him again -- he missed the opening two games of December with this injury. If he's unable to play Monday, Jonas Valanciunas will likely step into a much larger role for the Wizards.
