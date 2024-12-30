Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Sarr headshot

Alexandre Sarr Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Sarr (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Sarr was a late addition to the injury report which is rarely a good thing in fantasy basketball. The Wizards are unlikely to push Sarr at less than 100 percent given how their season is going, but they could wait and see how he looks in warmups before a decision is made. If Sarr is unable to go, Jonas Valanciunas would likely step into a larger role.

Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now