Alexandre Sarr Injury: Questionable to return Monday
Sarr is questionable to return during Monday's game against Dallas due to left ankle soreness.
Sarr was able to return to the game after heading back to the locker room at the start of the second quarter, though he is now in jeopardy of missing the final half of the contest. If the rookie big man is unable to return during the second half, Jonas Valanciunas will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.
