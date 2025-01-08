Fantasy Basketball
Alexandre Sarr

Alexandre Sarr Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 3:29pm

Sarr (illness) has officially been ruled out Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Sarr will miss just his fourth game this season, and he is averaging 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.3 steals per game since his last absence on Dec. 23. Jonas Valanciunas will likely take Sarr's place in the starting lineup with Anthony Gill backing him up until Sarr is healthy again.

Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards

