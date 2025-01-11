Alexandre Sarr News: Double-double despite shooting woes

Sarr posted 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 138-105 loss to the Bulls.

Sarr might have ended with a double-double, but his shooting line shows the rookie remains a work in progress on the offensive end of the court. This was Sarr's third double-double across his last five games. Even though he's averaging 12.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in that span, he's also shooting a poor 39 percent from the field, which is even worse considering his position on the court as a center.