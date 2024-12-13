Alexandre Sarr News: Full stat line in return

Sarr (back) amassed 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Making his return to Washington's starting lineup after a two-game absence due to a back injury, Sarr supplied the Wizards with a full stat line and didn't appear to be facing any type of minute restrictions Friday. It's been an up-and-down rookie season thus far for the 2024 No. 2 overall pick, but he's been solid over his last seven games, averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.7 three-pointers per contest. The 19-year-old big man is still searching for his identity on offense in the NBA, but Sarr remains a strong source of blocks for fantasy managers going forward.