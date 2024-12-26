Fantasy Basketball
Alexandre Sarr

Alexandre Sarr News: Goes for 15 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Sarr contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Hornets.

Sarr endured a slow start to the season, but he's been turning things around in recent weeks. The rookie Frenchman has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, his longest streak of the campaign, and there's no doubt he's trending in the right direction now that he seems to be adjusting better to the game stateside.

Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards

