Alexandre Sarr headshot

Alexandre Sarr News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 3:15pm

Sarr (illness) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Sarr was a late addition to the injury report due to the illness, though he'll give it a go Monday. Over his last five outings, the rookie big man has averaged 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks across 30.2 minutes per contest. He has also shot 46.4 percent from beyond the arc while attempting 5.6 threes per contest in that five-game span.

Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards
