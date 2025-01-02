Alexandre Sarr News: Records double-double
Sarr finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 win over the Bulls.
Sarr posted at least 10 points and 10 rebounds for the first time since Nov. 24, when he had a 17-point, 14-rebound effort against the Pacers. Despite the inconsistencies that come with being a rookie, Sarr has been improving as the season progresses, and he's on a nice run when it comes to scoring. He's posted double-digit scoring figures in 10 straight games, averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting 45.7 percent from three in that span.
