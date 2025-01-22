Alexandre Sarr News: Swats career-high five shots
Sarr finished Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers with 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal over 27 minutes.
Sarr recorded a career-high five blocks in the losing effort which was a big step in the right direction -- he had a total of nine blocks in his previous 10 games. He remains a huge project on the offensive end, however, as he's hitting 38.4 percent from the field in 11 January appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now