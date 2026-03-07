Alijah Martin Injury: Misses G League game with injury

Martin was not involved in Friday's 128-120 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to knee soreness.

Martin made 33 G League appearances (32 starts) this season, and he had a few outstanding performances before this absence. While Martin will continue to work on his recovery in upcoming days, he's likely to return to action with the G League squad as soon as he's healthy. Until then, either Tyreke Key or Caleb Stone-Carrawell may fill in the starting lineup.