Alijah Martin News: Effective in G League return

Martin (knee) amassed 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during the G League Raptors 905's 137-113 win over the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday.

After sitting out Friday's victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to knee soreness, Martin made a quick return to the starting lineup Sunday. The rookie second-rounder should remain a featured player for the 905 going forward -- Martin has put up at least 17 points and handed out five dimes in six of his last seven G League games.