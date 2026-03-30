Alijah Martin headshot

Alijah Martin News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:13am

Martin closed Sunday's 139-87 victory over the Magic with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 13 minutes.

The Raptors won this game by 52 points, so naturally, the team was able to rely heavily on the bench down the stretch. Martin has just 18 appearances to his name this season with averages of 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per contest.

Alijah Martin
Toronto Raptors
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