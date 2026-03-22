Alijah Martin News: Productive in G League
Martin accrued 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-107 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.
Martin scored his most points in his last five G League contests, but he shot below his season efficiency of 49.6 percent from the field. The guard, who is serving under a two-way contract with the Raptors, has remained busy for the 905 throughout the season while recording limited minutes at the NBA level.
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