Alijah Martin News: Productive in G League

Martin accrued 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-107 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Martin scored his most points in his last five G League contests, but he shot below his season efficiency of 49.6 percent from the field. The guard, who is serving under a two-way contract with the Raptors, has remained busy for the 905 throughout the season while recording limited minutes at the NBA level.