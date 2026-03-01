Alijah Martin headshot

Alijah Martin News: Scores 26 points versus Swarm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 9:24am

Martin racked up 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 126-114 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Martin served as a prolific source of three-pointers which allowed him to tie his best scoring tally over his last 14 games. Martin also made solid contributions across the rest of the stat sheet, boosting his G League season averages to 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. Despite working on a two-way contract, he has found a much bigger workload with the affiliate club, and that is expected to remain the case in future weeks.

Alijah Martin
Toronto Raptors
