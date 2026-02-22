Alijah Martin News: Solid performance in G League

Martin produced 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 141-138 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Martin generated his most points since Dec. 22, improving on his previous 10 G League appearances thanks to an efficient effort in Saturday's matchup. The two-way player also posted more than three steals for the second time this season. He'll likely continue to offer value on both ends of the floor in the G League, which is where he has seen most of his minutes lately.