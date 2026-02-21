Alize Johnson News: Heads to China

Johnson agreed to a contract Feb. 10 with the Shenzhen Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

A five-year NBA veteran, Johnson hadn't appeared in the league since the 2022-23 campaign but appeared to be making a strong case for earning another look through his standout play this season in the G League with the Iowa Wolves. Over his 33 appearances for Iowa, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 19.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest. Set to turn 30 years old in April, Johnson's age may have been a factor in NBA teams not being interested in taking a flier on him on a 10-day deal. He'll instead head overseas on what's presumably a much more lucrative contract than his G League deal.