Alondes Williams headshot

Alondes Williams News: Active from range in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:44am

Williams notched 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Thursday's 124-112 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Williams finished with a game-high scoring total, though it wasn't enough for his side to avoid defeat in this matchup. With his 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards expiring Thursday, he's now playing only for the G League team and could be a useful asset at that level for the rest of the season. He has scored over 20 points in each of his last four starts for the Go-Go, including an impressive 40-point effort Feb. 7.

Alondes Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alondes Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alondes Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
NBA
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2022