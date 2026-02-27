Alondes Williams News: Active from range in loss
Williams notched 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Thursday's 124-112 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Williams finished with a game-high scoring total, though it wasn't enough for his side to avoid defeat in this matchup. With his 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards expiring Thursday, he's now playing only for the G League team and could be a useful asset at that level for the rest of the season. He has scored over 20 points in each of his last four starts for the Go-Go, including an impressive 40-point effort Feb. 7.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
