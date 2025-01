Williams tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-107 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Williams has scored in double figures in 15 of 17 G League appearances this season. He's averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.