Alondes Williams News: Balanced outing in victory
Williams notched 21 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes in Friday's 111-107 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Williams did it all for Sioux Falls in Friday's contest, tallying a team-high pair of blocks while finishing second among Skyforce players in scoring and assists to go along with a half-dozen rebounds. Williams has made 26 G League appearances this season, averaging 18.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
