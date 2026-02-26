Alondes Williams News: Contract with Washington expires
Williams became a free agent Thursday after his 10-day contract with the Wizards expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Washington could retain Williams on a second 10-day deal, which the team would presumably look to finalize prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. The fourth-year guard averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 30.3 minutes per game over his first three appearances with Washington, but he fell out of the rotation in the Wizards' most recent game Tuesday, when he played nine minutes of garbage time in a 119-98 loss to the Hawks.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
