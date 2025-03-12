Alondes Williams News: Does it all in near triple-double

Williams contributed 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 121-118 overtime G League win over San Diego.

Williams shined in Tuesday's outing, doing it all on both ends of the floor while leading all Sioux Falls players in assists to go along with a pair of steals and blocks and concluding one board shy of a triple-double. Williams has appeared in 20 G League games, averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest.