Alondes Williams News: Dominates on both ends in victory
Williams recorded 40 points (14-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and seven steals over 43 minutes in Tuesday's 114-107 G League win over Texas.
Williams put on a show in Tuesday's G League contest, leading all players in scoring, threes made, assists and steals over a well-rounded dominant performance. Williams has appeared in 15 G League contests with Sioux Falls, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
