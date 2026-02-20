Alondes Williams News: Double-doubles in win

Williams contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 131-118 victory over the Pacers.

Williams was fantastic in the win, recording a double-double in just his second appearance since signing a 10-day contract with the Wizards. In what could very well end up being the best performance of his career, Williams rewarded anyone that was lucky enough to have him on their roster. Looking ahead, it's hard to know what Washington is going to run out on any given night. Feel free to take a chance on him when the Wizards face the Hornets on Sunday, keeping in mind his playing time is by no means guaranteed.