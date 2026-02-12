Alondes Williams News: Double-doubles with 10 dimes
Williams supplied 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 136-119 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Williams followed up his 40-point explosion against the Squadron on Saturday with his first double-double of the season. In addition to being active as a playmaker, Williams has been blistering hot from distance recently, draining 18 of 36 attempts from beyond the arc over his last six appearances.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
