Alondes Williams headshot

Alondes Williams News: Double-doubles with 10 dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:48am

Williams supplied 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 136-119 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Williams followed up his 40-point explosion against the Squadron on Saturday with his first double-double of the season. In addition to being active as a playmaker, Williams has been blistering hot from distance recently, draining 18 of 36 attempts from beyond the arc over his last six appearances.

Alondes Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alondes Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alondes Williams See More
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
NBA
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2022