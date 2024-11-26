Alondes Williams News: Erupts for 29 points in G League

Williams totaled 29 points (12-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 108-97 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Williams struggled from beyond the arc but still paced Motor City in scoring in the loss. The two-way guard has made only one appearance with Detroit so far this season, but he'll likely be a focal player whenever he's in the G League.