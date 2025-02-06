Fantasy Basketball
Alondes Williams News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 6:58pm

Williams tallied 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 121-109 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Williams did it all for Sioux Falls in Tuesday's contest, leading all players in assists and steals while recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks and coming up two rebounds short of a triple-double. Williams has appeared in nine G League games with Sioux Falls, averaging 21.1 points, 7.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

