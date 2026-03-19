Alondes Williams News: Impactful in victory
Williams racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, four steals and four blocks during 41 minutes in Wednesday's 133-122 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Williams bounced back from a string of inefficient performances, especially from beyond the arc, and continued an upward trend in terms of scoring. Additionally, the guard tied his season-high assisting tally, which led to his third double-double of the campaign across 31 appearances for Capital City. He'll look to retain meaningful playing time in the final stages of the season.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
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