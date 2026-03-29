Alondes Williams headshot

Alondes Williams News: Impressive G League showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:40am

Williams had a game-high 40 points (14-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT) with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 122-120 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Williams was ejected from the contest when these clubs met Friday after logging only 15 minutes. However, he made up for it Saturday by hitting the 40-point mark for the second time this season.

Alondes Williams
 Free Agent
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