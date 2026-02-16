Alondes Williams headshot

Alondes Williams News: Landing 10-day deal with Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

The Wizards are signing Williams to a 10-day contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams has been a standout performer in 2025-26 for Washington's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, and he's now getting an opportunity at the NBA level. The 26-year-old offers the Wizards some backcourt depth while the squad waits for Trae Young (knee) to make his team debut, but he's unlikely to muster much fantasy relevance. Over 13 G League regular-season contests, Williams is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.

